Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:57 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 11:57 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is giving Osage members a chance to attend the American Indian Science and Engineering Society Conference in Milwaukee Wisconsin in October.

The contest is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors. To enter, write a 300-word essay on how you would use a Scientific, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics career to enhance the Osage Nation. The deadline to submit your entry is next Monday.

Four essays will be selected to win a trip to the conference. For more information, contact Jennifer Holding or Tim Weignant at 918-287-5300.