Posted: Jun 25, 2019 12:57 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

Time is running out if you wish to take the City of Bartlesville's Solid Waste Survey.

If you live in Bartlesville, City Manager Mike Bailey the Solid Waste Survey will close within days.

Several years ago, the City implemented a poly cart system. At the time the system was put into place, City officials were wondering what other services you and others in Bartlesville might be interested in. They wanted to wait, however, until they got the poly cart system lined out.

Now they are back around to asking you questions about what additional solid waste services you might be interested in.

Bailey said the City of Bartlesville is primarily interested in what services you want and what services you are willing to pay for. He said it is unfortunate that you, the citizen, would have to subsidize the service, but if it is something you want, it is something the City would like to know.

The 39 question survey can be found at the City's website – city-of-bartlesville.org. We also have a link to the survey here.

The Solid Waste Survey will be open until Sunday, June 30th.