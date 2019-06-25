Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:05 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 1:26 PM

Garrett Giles

There are a couple of surveys you can take if you live in the City of Bartlesville.

Engineering Director Micah Siemers said one of those surveys is a Downtown Parking Survey. He said you will receive a flier in your next utility bill.

The online survey is already up and running. The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce brought the issue up to the City after potential complaints from vendors.

Siemers said this is their way of stepping in to see what the situation with Downtown parking really looks like. He said this isn't the first time they have held a survey on parking.

Based on the results the City gets from the Downtown Parking Survey, there will more than likely be a public hearing. After that, the Bartlesville City Council will consider whatever recommendations that are brought forth in terms of changes or revisions that need to be made with Downtown parking.

To take the survey, you can go to the City's website – city-of-bartlesville.org. You can find a link to the 16-question survey here.

The survey will be available through Wednesday, July 23rd.