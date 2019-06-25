Posted: Jun 25, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

Throughout the summer, YouthWorks a Christ-centered mission group, will be making trips to Pawhuska to help make improvements to the school. Last week, students from Iowa and Illinois came to town. Maintenance Director Dean Hicks said they did a great job making improvements to Indian Camp Elementary School.

One of the youth group leaders from Illinois said she was glad she got to make the trip to Oklahoma. She also noted the hard work the kids put in while they were there.

A fourth year student in the program said she always looks forward to learning new things on each trip she goes on.

Hicks said that he enjoys pushing each new group that comes to the school by telling them how much the prior group completed and telling the current group they better do more. Various school improvements are expected to continue throughout the summer.