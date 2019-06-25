Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 3:18 PM

Garrett Giles

A check can go a long way, but a $50,000 check presented by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Tri County Tech looks to go the distance.

TCT's CEO Lindel Fields said the money will go towards a new facility in Nowata County. Fields said the money will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Nowata as well.

The two groups are looking to build a $4 million facility in Nowata County with FAB Lab resources kids can enjoy. Fields said this will allow the two groups to co-locate, to share resources and to share state of the art learning opportunities to the youth in Nowata County.

The FAB Lab will provide resources like 3-D printers, carpentry equipment and a computer lab. This will also provide different machinery that adults in the Nowata community can use on their own projects.

Fields said middle school kids getting their hands on equipment like this will improve their capacity for learning later in life.

There will also be a teen center, a kitchen for cooking classes, two outdoor classrooms and a gymnasium that kids can enjoy at the new facility in Nowata County.

Both Tri County Tech and The Boys and Girls Club of Nowata have a goal set to break ground for the building in the Spring of 2020. The new facility will be built at 300 S. Pine in the City of Nowata.

The Tri County Tech Foundation leads the project and has pledged that no individual will be denied an education due to a lack of funds. They say this pledge fuels the mission to imspire success through life-changing experiences and truly makes a difference in the lives of TCT students.

PSO's Manager of Community Affairs Michael Gordon presented the check to CEO Fields in recent weeks to make the facility more of a reality. Fields said it is exciting to see a corporation like PSO invest so much in the mission TCT and The Boy and Girls Club of Nowata has for the area's youth.

(Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech)