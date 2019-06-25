Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:39 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 3:39 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Bartlesville City Beat, the Lyon Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to the City of Bartlesville for the Tower Center at Unity Square Tuesday.

The Lyon Foundation grant will allow for the additional construction of on-site restrooms and a storage facility in the stage proximity to accommodate bands and others performing at the venue.

Pending council approval, construction could start in mid to late July. Substantial construction is expected to take approximately six months to complete the project.

Voters approved $1.75 million for the downtown community green space project in the General Obligation Bond Election held March 6, 2018. The space will be located between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center, at Sixth Street and Dewey Avenue, and will be maintained and operated by both organizations. Silas Street in that area has been closed to facilitate the project.

The approved funding will provide for the construction of the majority of the project, including:

A large multi-functional open lawn area on the west end of the space surrounded by trees and natural landscaped areas

A performance stage in the center of the space and an immediate lawn area to accommodate more than 400 people

A centralized location for food truck service

A centralized location for future interactive fountains and/or a public art feature

A more formal lawn area on the east end of the space adjacent to the BCC that retains and repairs the existing fountain

Natural rock, boulders and native grasses throughout the space

The Lyon Foundation was established in 1978 by E.H. “Ted” and Melody Lyon of Bartlesville, according to the organization’s website. The foundation has awarded upwards of $34 million to more than 170 organizations in Washington County and the surrounding area.