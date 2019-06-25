Posted: Jun 25, 2019 3:47 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Research shows that Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville is the best of the best when it comes to its students being employed after college.

Data gathered from the United States Department of Education’s College Scorecard by Zippia shows which colleges have the highest employment rates, 10-years post-enrollment.

Samantha Peterson, OKWU’s Vice President of Enrollment Services, said in a statement: “Our nationally-recognized faculty and staff are dedicated to helping students and alumni be highly employable in whatever career they choose.”

Peterson stated further that the report by Zippia is just one sign that their work is paying and that they are proud of the work OKWU’s alumni are doing around the world to impact culture and be excellent employees.

(Photo courtesy: Zippia)