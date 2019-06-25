Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:17 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2019 4:17 PM

Max Gross

A police reserve officer was arrested after an alleged assault on Monday night. Jeffrey Etter appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing a charge of assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, Etter that the male victim had been drinking that night. The victim was Etter’s brother-in-law. Etter claims that the victim approached him in a threatening manner after they engaged in a verbal argument. Etter advised that he told the man to just sleep it off.

The victim then approached Etter who punched him with a closed fist. The victim then fell to the ground, hitting his head on a kitchen island on the way to the ground. The man lost consciousness for a short time before being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

When officers arrived they noted Etter holding a towel to the head of the victim with a pool of blood nearby. Etter advised the officer that he was a member of the police reserve unit. Bond was set at $500.