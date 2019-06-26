Posted: Jun 26, 2019 9:32 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

A law change affecting vehicle registration and tagging in Oklahoma means you must carry up-to-date certificates of registration at all times starting July 1.

The law also changes the process so that car tags remain assigned to car owners even after the vehicle is sold.

Vehicle registration certificates come in the mail along with the sticker for your license plate each time you renew your car tags.

If you don’t know where your certificate of registration is, follow these steps to order one from the state Tax Commission. The duplicate certificate has a reprint fee of $1.

First, you’ll need: the last four digits of your vehicle identification number (VIN), the street address number of the registration and the license plate number.

Then, go to okcars.tax.ok.gov and look for a link that says “duplicate registration order” in the “Other” menu. Follow the steps online to get a printable PDF version of the certificate by email.

If you don’t have online access. You’ll need visit a local tag agency to request a duplicate registration certificate for a $1 fee.

Drivers with custom tags or tribal tags were already required to carry a vehicle registration certificate, as well as those driving commercial vehicles.

Those with Cherokee Nation tribal tags can request a duplicate registration certificate for $1 at any Cherokee Nation tag office. What you’ll need: a driver’s license and vehicle tag number or VIN. Go to cherokee.org to look up locations.

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation also issues tribal vehicle tags and offers replacement registrations for $5 at the Tax Commission and Tag Office, 1523 S. Wood Drive in Okmulgee. Call 918-756-6374 for more information