News
Washington County
Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:06 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 10:07 AM
Time Growing Short for Absentee Ballots for July 9th Special Election
Tom Davis
Time is running out for you to request your absentee ballot for the July 9th Special Election regarding whether to extend the quarter-cent sales tax.
Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House say the office will accept absentee ballots through 5pm July 3rd.
You can also receive and cast a ballot at the County Election Board Office on the 4th of July from 8am to 6pm.
« Back to News