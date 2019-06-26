Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:06 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Time is running out for you to request your absentee ballot for the July 9th Special Election regarding whether to extend the quarter-cent sales tax.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House say the office will accept absentee ballots through 5pm July 3rd.

You can also receive and cast a ballot at the County Election Board Office on the 4th of July from 8am to 6pm.