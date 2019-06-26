Posted: Jun 26, 2019 11:24 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 11:24 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska's Fourth of July celebration is almost here and Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash says she is very excited for this year's schedule of events, which starts with a parade that morning.

If you would like to be a part of the parade, sign up at the Chamber of Commerce. There will be prizes given out for different categories, including most outrageous float and most patriotic float. At the end of the parade, water, hot dogs and apple cobbler will be handed out.

The Chamber of Commerce partners with the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, who will be putting on a number of musical events throughout the day.

Other events you will be able to participate in include rock climbing, mechanical bull riding and looking at various arts and crafts vendors. The fireworks show starts at dusk and will take place behind the Chamber of Commerce office.