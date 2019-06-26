Posted: Jun 26, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lyon Foundation gave a quarter-million dollar grant to the City of Bartlesville on Tuesday.

Bartlesville City Councilman Jim Curd said it is an honor for the Lyon Foundation to be involved at this level. He the grant money will greatly benefit the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

The donations may not stop with the Lyon Foundation though.

Councilman Curd said there are other foundations and corporate partners that they have been talking with. At this time, they are still working on those discussions.

"When that information becomes available they City of Bartlesville will make it known", Curd said.

There will even be an opportunity for you to donate to the Tower Center at Unity Square project. There may be an opportunity where you can purchase trees or benches for the project.

The City of Bartlesville is working on that project now. Councilman Curd said they should have it available in the next 30 days. He said it will allow you to make feasible donations for other park necessities. The opportunity will more than likely be available on the City's website - cityofbartlesville.org.