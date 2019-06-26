Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The $2.2 million Downtown Storm Drainage Project in the City of Bartlesville is making steady progress.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen gave a timeline for the project Wednesday.

Lauritsen said they have two weeks to get out of the project site along Silas Street in Bartlesville in order to make way for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project. He said they will have another month of work to do in conjunction with that project.

Work on the project started in March. Voters approved the work in 2013. Everything is funded with a half-cent sales tax.

Crews continue to work along Silas Street and south towards Adams Boulevard to finish the first phase of the project. They need to finish this portion of the project before the Tower Center at Unity Square Project can get underway.

Currently, the City of Bartlesville's Water Utilities Department continues their work on the Downtown Sewer Drainage Project. Director Terry Lauritsen explained that they are still in phase one of the project.

They are installing a concrete box for a drainage conduit. Lauritsen said they are going to go all the way to Adams Boulevard with it. He said the Engineering Department will let a bid for the second phase of the project which will continue to the north.

The main focus, again, is making way for the Tower Center at Unity Square project. And rain has played the protagonist in many ways in Bartlesville and the surrounding area for about a month and a half.

Lauritsen said it has been a battle with the rain when it comes to completing phase one of the Downtown Storm Drainage Project. Overall, he is happy with how his crews have handled the situation and that they continue to make great progress.