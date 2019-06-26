Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 3:12 PM

For the last 10 years, the sales tax in Washington County has been flat. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap said that is a problem when operational costs are not flat.

Commissioner Dunlap said this is happening as health insurance, workers compensation, and property liability policies continue to rise at a 5 to 6-percent level each year.

Counties around Washington County have a 2-cent sales tax rate. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap said Washington County wants to maintain its 1-cent sales tax but needs you to get out and vote soon.

Washington County is also looks to keep up with facility maintenance long-term. The 10-year-old Detention Center in Bartlesville is one of the facilities that will need improvements to be made soon.

Commissioner Dunlap said the only way they can hope to maintain buildings like the County Fairgrounds is through the renewal of the quarter-cent sales.

The Special Washington County Election to possibly renew the quarter-cent sales tax will be held on Tuesday, July 9th.