Posted: Jun 26, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 3:28 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met Wednesday and decided to send three recommendations to the Bartlesville City Council to consider.

One of the recommendations the Committee approved and sent to the Council was for the inclusion of a water feature at for the Tower Center at Unity Square Project if funding were to become available.

Another recommendation sent to the Council from the Committee was a bench design. The Committee ultimately decided on cut sandstone benches with bollard and integral lighting as opposed to concrete benches with the same lighting. Additional funding will be needed for this portion of the project as well.

And lastly, the Committee decided to send a recommendation to Council in regards to the awarding of bids for the construction of the Tower Center at Unity Square Project.

There was one problem Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen mentioned with Phost - the company that bid for the electric package for the project. He said they did not know wether or not they had a licensed electrician to do the project as of Wednesday morning and that they may need to re-bid the package. He also reassured the Committee that everything would be okay.

The project is currently under budget at $1.57 million dollars. That is $10,000 below the $1.58 budget.