Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:01 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 4:32 PM

Garrett Giles

The United States Senate passed a bill in hopes of alleviating the on-going struggle at the nation’s southern border.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford voted to support the Senate’s bipartisan supplemental humanitarian aid bill Wednesday. The bill passed the Senate in an 84-8 vote.

The bill is aimed at providing additional funds to the Departments of Homeland Security and other groups. Sen. Lankford expressed great frustration over partisan bickering that has resulted in delaying essential border sources in a Homeland Security Committee hearing on the needs at the southern border before the bill was approved.

The Senator pointed out how hypocritical and needlessly obstructionist this fight has become as Democrats are decrying to the media and constituencies that President Donald Trump is not solving the problems at our southern border while simultaneously delaying the humanitarian aid for two months. The Administration made the initial request for supplemental funding on May 1, 2019.