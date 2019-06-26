Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:57 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2019 4:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority met for a regular scheduled meeting at City Hall in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon and the board is looking at utilizing downtown lofts as a place for people to live. Executive Director Chris Wilson said a study they conducted last year shows that people could be interested.

That is why the board approved a professional services agreement with Upstairs Downtown to continue doing research on both upstairs and downstairs lofts.

The board voted to allow the chair and vice-chair to view banking statements from each TIF district at Bankfirst. The financial report for the month of May looked promising and so the board accepted that report.