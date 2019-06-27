Posted: Jun 27, 2019 12:15 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 12:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will present an educational program on legendary Ben Johnson on Wednesday, July 10 on the fifth floor of city hall. Director of the Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum in Pawhuska, Cody Garnett, said Johnson is a true Osage County legend.

Education Coordinator for the Museum, Betty Keim will examine his acting career, but also take a look at what made him such a great roper, as he was a world champion team roper in 1953. The event will begin at noon.

Admission to the museum is free and hours of operation are from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday.