Posted: Jun 27, 2019 1:20 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Disaster recovery teams are being sent to Osage County to help residents pick up the pieces left behind from flooding that hit the area in May and continued through early June. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the group will be in Avant beginning on Friday.

Residents from across Osage County may come to the center and check in on their FEMA report or see why they may have been denied.

Roberts says they will be set up at the corner of Broadway and Grand right in front of city hall. After the center passes through Avant, Roberts hopes the mobile center will move to Hominy.