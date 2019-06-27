Posted: Jun 27, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 2:26 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested for the second time in two months on charges of domestic assault and battery. Christian Anguiano appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Anguiano was arrested on a warrant Monday for an April 2019 incident and he was also arrested Wednesday for another incident involving the same victim.

An Affidavit for an April 27 incident alleges that Anguiano became angry with the female victim and took her car keys. Anguiano then grabbed the victim around the neck and pushed into a chair. The victim claims that Anguiano held his hand over her mouth so she couldn’t scream for help. Eventually the female bit his hand and Anguiano left the scene on foot. Anguiano was brought in on a warrant on Monday for this incident.

Court documents further state that on Wednesday Anguiano pushed the same victim in the head which caused her to fall down a staircase. The victim received undisclosed injuries. An aggregate bond of $12,500 was set in both cases. Anguiano is due back in court on August 7.