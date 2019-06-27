Posted: Jun 27, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing a man. Amber Brenckman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse in custody on Thursday facing one felony count. Brenckman was brought in on a warrant after the alleged incident occurred on April 24.

According to an affidavit, the defendant was riding in a truck with the victim on Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. The two used to be in a relationship together. The victim then began calling Brenckman names and she stabbed him in the right upper arm with an unknown object.

Officers noted a 1.5 inch laceration on the victims arm. Police were able to make contact with Brenckman over the phone. She stated that she was upset after being called names so she stabbed the victim and then fled. Brenckman saw her bond set at $5,000. She is due back in court on July 12.