Garrett Giles

The American Heart Association has once again recognized the Jane Phillips Medical Center for providing high quality care.

JPMC's Director of Operations Brain Lawrence gave the announcement that this this the fourth consecutive year that they have received the Gold Plus Award from the AHA. He said this is for their great work with treating patients who have had, or are suffering from, a heart attack.

The JPMC has been recognized for their treatment of people presenting with heart attacks since 2012.

In addition, DOC Lawrence said the Jane Phillips Medical Center was recognized for the overall quality of care they provide to patients upon discharge that have not experienced a diagnosed heart attack. He said the JPMC looks to provide care each day to those who seek care from them.

The American Heart Association was at the Jane Phillips Medical Center Thursday to present the award.