Posted: Jun 27, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A man who escaped from the Nowata County Jail in early May appeared in front of Judge Carl Gibson for a status date on Wednesday at the Nowata County Courthouse. The 24-year-old is facing one felony count of escaping as well as charges of burglary in the first degree and assault with a dangerous weapon charges from a previous incident.

It is alleged that Epple walked out of a back door of the jail that had been left unlocked. Epple was out of custody for approximately 40 hours before being tracked down in Nowata reportedly a few blocks from the jail.

Epple appeared in court with representation from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System. Judge Gibson set a preliminary hearing date on July 10 where both matters will be taken up. Epple is currently being held on a $125,000 bond.