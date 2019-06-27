Posted: Jun 27, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 3:48 PM

In light of the second-police involved shooting in the month of June that occurred on Tuesday, Bartlesville's Police Chief holds true.

Chief Tracy Roles said no matter what happens - both good and bad - they will learn case by case. Tuesday's incident is no different.

To combat the rising crime rate, Bartlesville's Police Chief believes the State of Oklahoma and the United States need to combat drug abuse and mental health long-term.

Chief Tracy Roles said addressing those issues extensively will help reduce crimes. Criminal justice reform is a big thing right now, but he believes the Justice System is fine.

Those who are suffering from drug abuse or mental health issues need the most benefit and release, which will help eliminate the root of the crime problem. Chief Roles said the Bartlesville Police Department will keep thinking outside the box when it comes to crime prevention protocols in the meantime.

The Bartlesville Police Department, Chief Tracy Roles said, will stress the need to patrol neighborhoods more. He said they will also create more unconventional types of enforcement moving forward. As they devise strategies to combat crime in Bartlesville, he said they also have to realize House Bill 780 - to retroactive part of it - will allow people to be released from prison.

Statistically speaking, about 70-percent of those released from prison will become repeat offenders in the first three years. That according to Chief Roles, who is displeased by the rising crime rate in Bartlesville and understands the communities concerns.

Chief Roles said Bartlesville will come out on top because the community is too strong to allow the “criminal element” to succeed. He said the BPD will get things settled back down to a place where Bartlesville deserves to be.