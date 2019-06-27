Posted: Jun 27, 2019 3:56 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 4:28 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM Music released a survey for you to fill out if you were able to partake in the 2019 OKM Music Festival.

The 20-question survey can be found on OKM Music’s Facebook page. Their page is called OKM Mozart.

The 2019 OKM Music Festival ended on Saturday, June 15th. The festival highlighted artists like Phil Vassar, The Brent Giddens Band, The Steep Canyon Rangers and the Gothard Sisters.

The Festival wrapped up at Woolaroc with MOJO and the Dallas Brass performing. OKM Music held a special patrons event the following day as a thank you to all who make the Festival possible every year.

OKM Music celebrated their 35th anniversary this year. You can find their survey here.