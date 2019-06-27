News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:26 PMUpdated: Jun 27, 2019 5:26 PM
Board of Adjustments Holds Meeting
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Board of Adjustment committee held a regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at city hall and appointed Jessie Gonzalez as new chairman to the board. Laura Jensen was appointed as vice-chair.
The board allowed a business to expand its building so that they could begin putting in a safe room. They also allowed for the rebuild of an existing garage at a house.
They did however table the application for someone to put a mobile home in the Rainbow Gardens Addition, as that area is in the floodplain. The board requested more information before making a ruling.
