Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regular scheduled meeting and the commissioners will revisit items dealing with policies and procedures at the fairgrounds.

The county commissioners will consider re-appointing Jim Goodwin and Rick Hedrick as members on the board of adjustments. Their term is set to expire on March 1, 2022.

There will also be possible action taken to sign a letter that would support Pawhuska EMS so that they could grants from the Oklahoma Emergency Response Systems Stabilization and Improvement Revolving Fund.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock for those interested in attending.