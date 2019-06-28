Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 11:15 AM

Garrett Giles

If you want to voice your opinion on what solid waste services should come to Bartlesville and what you’re willing to pay for them, you should take the City of Bartlesville’s Solid Waste Survey.

Several years ago, the City of Bartlesville implemented a poly cart system with the hopes of adding more services later. That time has come.

The 39-question survey will be open through Sunday. You can find a link to the survey here.