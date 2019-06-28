Posted: Jun 28, 2019 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

Claremore’s Air Evac Life Team visited Dewey for a special training scenario on Thursday.

Dewey Fire Chief Chad Schuler said they were in town to hold training exercises with the Department’s firefighters. He said it was new territory for the newest members and they wanted to get caught up to speed.

Chief Schuler said the training Thursday evening helped prepare the new guys at the Dewey Fire Department for Air Evac situations.

"Now I don't have to explain a bunch of items to them," Schuler said. "They can now say, 'I've been to the training; I know what to do.'"

They now know that they need a 100x100 area to have an Air Evac helicopter land in, they know that the chopper needs to be on gravel instead of dirt, that the landing zone needs to be wide open and that trash needs to be picked up before arrival.

Chief Schuler added that they went over which situations and which patients meet “flight” criteria.

Patients suffering from cardiac arrest or patients suffering from third or second-degree burns are prime examples where an Air Evac helicopter is needed.

Those who suffer broken femurs are another example. Chief Schuler said broken femurs can cause a patient to lose 20-percent of their blood, and Air Evac helicopters carry two pints of blood to help in that situation.

He said they hope to hold an Air Evac training once a year to keep them up to date on what is needed in an emergency of that nature.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)