Posted: Jun 28, 2019 11:13 AMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants will be back in the Osage County Courthouse Monday afternoon for a motion hearing in the murder of John Adkins.

Daniel Keene, Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse all entered not guilty pleas in April for the October 1 death of Adkins. Motions were filed by the Defense in April, one of which claims that the defendants have Native American blood. Because it happened on Native American land, the Defense says the case should be turned over to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. Adkins’ body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.