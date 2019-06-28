Posted: Jun 28, 2019 1:26 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 1:38 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Area Council is still taking bids for a quilt that represents Boy Scouts of America.

100-percent of the winning bid will go towards the Cherokee Area Council 469 Friends of Scouting. Friends of Scouting donations allow the Council to keep camp going by giving them the chance to provide fishing equipment, ammunition for rifle ranges, and more.

Bids for the quilt need to be made in person or by phone. You can drop by the Scout Office located at 520 S. Quapaw in Bartlesville or you can call 918.336.9170.

Bids for the quilt will close at the end of the business day Saturday.