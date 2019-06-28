Posted: Jun 28, 2019 1:58 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 1:58 PM

Garrett Giles

The Jane Phillips Medical Center will present the Diabetes Prevention Program led by certified lifestyle coaches.

The weekly classes will be held on Wednesdays, July 17th through Wednesday, Dec. 18th, then the 2nd Wednesday of each month from January through June from noon to 1 p.m. in the Bartlesville Public Library in Room B.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 out of 11 people in the U.S. have diabetes, and 1 out of 3 people have prediabetes. And of the adults living with diabetes, nearly 1 in 4 didn’t even know they had the condition.

The Jane Phillips Medical Center said diabetes is a serious disease that can cause heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, or loss of feet or legs. Prediabetes means your blood sugar is higher than normal, but not yet diabetes. However, if not caught early or controlled, 15 to 30 percent of people with prediabetes will develop Type 2 diabetes within five years.

The good news is Type 2 diabetes can be delayed or prevented in people with prediabetes through effective lifestyle programs. With modest lifestyle changes – including healthy eating and increased physical activity – men and women can decrease the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes.

To register for the class, call Jane Phillips Diabetes and Nutrition Education at 918-331-1143. Cost is $5 per month or $60 for the full program.