Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 4:24 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will meet at the Administration Building in Bartlesville on Monday for a regular scheduled meeting.

Melissa Thornbrugh will be sworn in as a Washington County Treasurer. There will also be a parking agreement between the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, on behalf of Rogers State University, and the Board of Washington County Commissioners for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The meeting begins at 9 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.