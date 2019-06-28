Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:12 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 3:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The Small Business Administration is teaming up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Public Information Officer Sushell Kumar with the SBA said the two are setting up a Disaster Center in Bartlesville at the high school located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive. A center opened in Avant Friday afternoon over in Osage County.

Kumar said once you register with FEMA, they will refer you over to the SBA to have the rest of the Repair, Recovery, Rehabilitation Fund lent over to you for low-interest rate disaster loans. There is a 30-year time frame and not everyone qualifies.

Personal property renters and homeowners can get up to $40,000. Any damage to the primary residence can get you up to $200,000. Businesses of any size can get up to $2 million, and this includes the capacity to borrow money to stay afloat in case there was an economic injury.

Most private non-profits have a requirement to apply with the SBA or be turned down before getting grants from FEMA.

Kumar said if they qualify with the SBA, that means the got all their unmet needs created by the disaster taken care of. He said their job after the grant situation is handled by FEMA is to handle the rest of the heavy load that follows.

As a side note, you also should be on the lookout for phonies.

Kumar said they normally have interactions over the telephone. The only time a member of the SBA will come out to a property is if they need to do a visual verification of the value of the property that may have been damaged.

SBA members will have their idea in hand at all times. They will also never ask for your private information or money.

The Disaster Center will open on Wednesday, July 3rd in Bartlesville from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The same time applies to the following Friday and Saturday. The Disaster Center at Bartlesville High School will be closed on Independence Day and Sunday, July 7th.

Kumar said the State of Oklahoma’s Disaster Declaration extends 60-days and will expire on Wednesday, July 31st unless Governor Kevin Stitt asks for an extension.