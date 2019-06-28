Posted: Jun 28, 2019 4:30 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2019 4:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Chief of Police Nick Silva has been fired by City Manager Larry Eulert.

Eulert, along with Assistant City Manager Rex Wickle, entered Silva's office Friday morning and informed Silva they didn't care for the way Silva had been performing his job.

As City Manager, Eulert is the only person in Pawhuska who has the authority to fire Silva. Eulert's last day in office is Sunday. Silva plans to to fight this, though. His attorney is already talking to the city attorney and he has plenty of community support.

No matter what happens, Silva wants the citizens of Pawhuska to know the Pawhuska Police Department is making a change for the better.

Eulert was unavailable for comment as of Friday evening.