Ty Loftis

Three defendants were due back in the Osage County Courthouse Monday afternoon for a motion hearing in the murder of John Adkins. Because the attorney for one of the defendants was unable to show up, the hearing has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 26 at 1 in the afternoon.

Daniel Keene, Maurice Kent and Toby Bighorse all entered not guilty pleas in April for the October 1 death of Adkins. Motions were filed by the Defense in April, one of which claims that the defendants have Native American blood. Because it happened on Native American land, the Defense says the case should be turned over to the United States Attorney’s Office.