Posted: Jul 01, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 4:25 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona woman was arrested on Friday night in Bartlesville after a large quantity of methamphetamine was found on her person. Shantel McBride appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing multiple charges including possession of amphetamines with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds and driving left of center.

According to an affidavit, an officer noted a Chevy truck leaving a residence known for illegal drug activity. The truck then crossed over the center line while turning onto Cherokee Avenue. In the ensuing traffic stop a police K9 alerted that illegal drugs were present in the vehicle.

Inside McBride’s purse were two plastic baggies containing a white, crystal substance. The substance later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. In total, the substance weighed 16 grams. Also, officers found $320 in twenty-dollar bills in McBride’s wallet. Several small baggies were located in the glove box of the vehicle as well. Bond for McBride was set at $20,000.