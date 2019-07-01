Posted: Jul 01, 2019 2:44 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 2:44 PM

Max Gross

Bids and contracts will be presented for possible approval at Monday night’s meeting of the Bartlesville City Council. The most pertinent item on the agenda involves the possible acceptance of bids for construction of the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

Bids for the Barlow Drive Concrete Paving Rehab Project, water treatment chemicals and water and wastewater line repairs could be awarded. Also, an item to possibly amend the contracts of city manager, city attorney, city judge and golf professional is on the consent docket.

The meeting of the Bartlesville City Council is set for 7 p.m. in the first floor conference of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.