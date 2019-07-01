Posted: Jul 01, 2019 2:54 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 2:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regular scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning. There were a lot of talks regarding Cavalcade, which is taking place at the Osage County Fairgrounds beginning next week. There is work being done at the Fairgrounds Building and Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump let the commissioners know she is having a hard time finding portable showers for the event.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said he believes Cavalcade should have to supply the shower stalls. Jones added that the weather has made it more difficult to find those showers this year.

Jump will continue looking for shower stalls. Cavalcade begins on Friday, July 12. Jones says worse case scenario, campers will set up a tarp and hose, which is what they used to do.

Pawhuska EMS was requesting the commissioners to sign a letter that would help support them in receiving grant money. Jump gave more details about that letter before the commissioners approved the item.

The County Commissioners accepted the financial statement and independent auditor's report for the 2016 and 2017 fiscal year. These reports are available to the public if anyone would like to view them.

Jim Goodwin and Rick Hedrick were re-appointed to the Board of Adjustments. The County Commissioners also authorized County Treasurer Sally Hulse to invest all available 2019-2020 fiscal year county funds.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.