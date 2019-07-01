Posted: Jul 01, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

One is dead following a fatality accident along Highway 60.

Lieutenant Jonathan Robertson with the Washington County Sheriff's Office explained that they are investigating the single vehicle fatality accident.

This is the third fatality accident to occur along Highway 60 within a month.

Another accident occurred subsequently while County officials and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were directing traffic. At least one man was sent to the Jane Phillips Medical Center as a result of the subsequent accident that stemmed from the fatality accident.

Lt. Robertson said a white Chevrolet pick-up was waiting to be directed by officials when another vehicle rear ended it. The driver approached the parked truck too quickly and couldn't stop in time.

Highway 60 remains closed between County Roads 4020 and 4040. The fatality accident remains under investigation at this time.