Posted: Jul 01, 2019 3:38 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 3:55 PM

Max Gross

Witness statements and questioning is set to begin as the preliminary hearing gets underway for a Ramona man who is facing charges of first degree murder. Daniel Lee Hines is alleged to have shot 58-year-old Robert Brown six or seven times at a residence on West County Road 3700 in rural Ramona.

Washington County deputies later found the body underneath a pile of fire wood. The incident occurred in early April. Hines was later arrested in Mayes County after fleeing the scene. Hines is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. The preliminary hearing is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.