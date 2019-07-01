Posted: Jul 01, 2019 7:36 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2019 7:41 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approved a resolution Monday night to increase the code enforcement rate schedule.

City Manager Kevin Trease said the old policy rate was created years ago. He said the new policy addressed the rates for things like tractors and mowers that existed in the City's old policy.

The mower rate went up to $25 per hours. Even with an increase like that, Trease said they will barely break even. He said he would rather be there than having to have you, the taxpayer, subsidize to mow other people's yards.

The increases in the rates are intended to act as deterrents from them having to mow your yard if you live in Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease also said trash truck services are valuable in Dewey. He said they put down a $100 rate in the new policy because they were having troubles with people leaving trash in their yards.

There are some cases where there were trash bags deteriorating in someone's yard (pictured below). Trash truck crew had to pick up the pieces of trash that had fallen onto the groud with their hands and load the trash into the truck.

Trease said the City of Dewey should not have to clean up people's yards, because it keeps the City from doing more important stuff. He said it is also a big waste of the taxpayer’s money.

For Code Enforcement alone, the Dewey City Council approved the rate to be raised to $75. The old rate was $25. Trease said this may not cover the City's total cost, but it will come closer than it ever has before.