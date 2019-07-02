Posted: Jul 02, 2019 10:12 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 10:12 AM

CJ Downum

A Bartlesville man was arrested after methamphetamine was found on his person. Tanner Pendergraft appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges stemming from the incident.

According to an affidavit, On June 28th an officer of Bartlesville was paroling on 215 N Park when he noticed some that an RV door was left open. He went to check on the situation and he found a car parked near the RV with a woman in the driver and a male in the passenger seat. The officer asked the couple questions regarding the RV. The officer then asked the couple to step out of the car and as soon as the male passenger later identified as Tanner Pendergraft stood up he reached for his back pocket. The officer instructed the defendant to take his hand out of his pocket. The defendant put his hand that was in his back pocket to his front right pocket. The officer asked the defendant what was in his pocket and the defendant said nothing.

Other units soon arrived on the scene the officer then asked the defendant for some identification. At that point he took off running south toward Cudahy. The officer ran after him and jumped on his back causing both of them to fall on the ground. Another officer came and handcuffed the defendant, the officer searched him and they found two small clear baggies and a glass smoking pipe. One baggie was empty and the other baggie contained methamphetamines. Pendergraft was charged with Possession of methamphetamines, possession of Paraphernalia, and Resistance arrest. Pendergraft’s bond was set at $1,500.