Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:28 AMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 11:36 AM

Max Gross

Two witnesses say that Daniel Lee Hines told them that he shot and killed 58-year-old Robert Brown in early April. That was testimony given under oath by Hines’ aunt and a Washington County Sheriff’s office investigator during a preliminary hearing held at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday morning.

Special Judge Jared Sigler ultimately determined the standard of probable cause was met on the charges on murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm after previous felony conviction.

The State of Oklahoma called Leslie Hines, Daniel’s aunt, to the stand. Leslie Hines detailed the moments after she arrived at a residence on 3700 Road in rural Ramona. She learned that her father, David Hines, had a heart attack. Leslie stated that Daniel told her he believed he was the reason David had the heart attack.

Leslie asked why and Daniel then told her that he shot Brown when he arrived at the residence. Hines then showed his aunt the body and she immediately recognized it as Brown’s according to her statement. Leslie described Daniel’s state as “out of his mind” when she arrived at the residence. Leslie stated that Daniel told her that he saw Brown arrive at the residence in his truck. Daniel waited inside the home until Brown started walking up when he opened the front door and shot Brown.

District Attorney Kevin Buchanan also called Herb Cline, a WCSO investigator to the stand. Cline gave a compelling account of the events that produced multiple potential reasons why Hines may have shot Brown. Cline said he first made contact with Hines in Pryor after he was apprehended by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Through a line of questioning from the defense attorney Mark Kane four reasons for the alleged slaying came forward. Cline said that Hines told him he believed Brown was involved in the death of a family member several years ago. Leslie Hines stated the death was a suicide, but Daniel Hines told investigators he was convinced otherwise.

Cline further detailed the relationship between Brown and his grandfather David Hines, who shared the residence with Daniel. Brown and David Hines were good friends. Brown allegedly would bring drugs and alcohol when he would check on David Hines on a near-daily basis. Daniel Hines told Cline he was not a fan of this.

Cline also said Hines told him that Brown pistol-whipped when he was a minor. This was in response to Daniel Hines stealing guns from Brown’s residence. Hines also told Cline during the questioning that he believed Brown was involved with child-trafficking in Bartlesville.

Investigator Cline also stated that OHP had found a Keltech .22 caliber pistol underneath the seat of the vehicle when they arrested Hines in Mayes County. It was also determined during Cline’s statement that alleged murder occurred on Friday, March 29 and the body was not discovered until Tuesday, April 2. Brown’s body was found roughly 15 yards Southeast of the residence underneath a pile of firewood. Two wheelbarrows were placed on top of the pile as well.

Ultimately, Judge Sigler found enough to determine probable cause on the charges. Hines will be bound over for district court arraignment on July 31. He remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond.