Registered voters in Washington County who become physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, won’t have to miss the July 9, Special County Election, County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said today.

House said state law permits registered voters who will be unable to go to the polls because they become incapacitated after 5 pm Tuesday, July 2, to vote on an emergency basis. “Physical incapacitation” includes a variety of conditions---injury, illness, childbirth---that prevent a person from voting in person at the polls on Election Day.

"If you think that you or someone you know fits into this category, contact the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850 as soon as possible for more information,” House said.

Remember, you may apply for absentee voting through close of business Wednesday. Absentee ballots must be mailed by Friday at 7pm.

You may also vote in person at the Washington County Board of Elections Office July 4th even as all the other offices will be closed for the holiday,. You may also cast your ballot at the office in person on the the 5th as well.