Washington County

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 12:12 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 12:13 PM

Polling Places for July 9th Special Election

Tom Davis

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, for the Special County Election, Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board said today.

            House said that voters who want to be processed quickly should vote during mid-morning or mid-afternoon, as those are usually the slowest periods for voting during the day.

            "Anyone who is eligible and at the polling place by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, will be entitled to vote," she added.

            The following is a list of the precinct polling places:

 

PCT     PLACE                                                           LOCATION

11        Redeemer Lutheran Church                           3700 SE Woodland Rd

12        Arvest Bank, Eastside Branch                                    4225 SE Adams Rd.

                             Community Room, North Entrance

13        Highland Park Baptist Church                        300 SE Washington Blvd

15        Spruce Avenue Baptist Church                      300 NE Spruce Ave

22        Mutual Girls Club (Formerly Youth Canteen)      3401 SE Price Rd

27        Trinity Baptist Church                                    1500 SW Oak Ave

28        Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church             5111 SE Nowata Rd

                 (Southeast Entrance)         

31        St. Luke’s Episcopal Church                          210 SE 9th St.

               (North Entrance)      

33        Revival Time Outreach Center                       101 SW Virginia Ave

46        Oak Park Methodist Church                           601 NW Brentwood Ave

48        East Bartlesville Christian Church                  3221 E Tuxedo Blvd. Annex

51        East Cross United Methodist Church             820 SE Madison Blvd

54        Eastern Heights Baptist Church                     1331 SE Swan Dr.

62        First Church of God                                       222 S. Osage, Dewey

71        New Life Wesleyan                                        445 S. Caney, Copan

73        Dewey Church of Christ                                 1313 N Osage Ave, Dewey

74        Rose Hill Church                                            12950 N 4000 RD

75        Grace Community Church                              1500 SE Kings Dr. Bartlesville

76        Oglesby Assembly of God                             401471 W 2700 RD, Oglesby

77        Williams Center North                                    295 N. Main, Vera

78        Ramona First Baptist Church                         499 4th St., Ramona

79        Caney Valley Senior Center                           329 N. Ochelata St, Ochelata

711      City Church                                                    4222 SE Rice Creek Rd.


