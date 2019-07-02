Posted: Jul 02, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 1:15 PM

Garrett Giles

An 80-year-old man died in Monday afternoon's one car accident on Highway 60 in Washington County near the Hogshooter Creek Bridge.

Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland explained Tuesday that prior to the arrival of deputies, dispatch informed them that a single gunshot had been reported. They were not sure at the time if the shot was connected to the accident or not.

Upon arrival, deputies found that the 80-year-old man had struck a guardrail. They also discovered what they believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It is believed that the man may have suffered from mental health and/or other physical or medical issues. That may have played a factor in the accident.

Undersheriff Copeland said they are not releasing a name at this time. The accident remains under investigation.

Another subsequent accident occurred just west of the Hogshooter Creek Bridge as officials were directing traffic around the fatality accident. Both drivers have been reported to be in stable condition.

At least one man was sent to the Jane Phillips Medical Center as a result of the subsequent accident that stemmed from the fatality accident.

Washington County Lt. Jonathan Robertson said a white Chevrolet pick-up was waiting to be directed by officials when another vehicle rear ended it. The driver approached the parked truck too quickly and couldn't stop in time.

Highway 60 remained closed between County Roads 4020 and 4040 in Washington County until approximately 6:30 p.m.