Bartlesville High School will house a Disaster Recovery Center for several days starting Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Sushell Kumar with the Small Business Administration explains that the idea that grant money will make a customer or disaster recovery person whole is false.

The sums of money that are lent out far exceed the grant program's availability. Therefore, SBA's sister agency - the Federal Emergency Management Agency- has a goal to return an individual to a safe, secure and sanitary condition.

SBA's role on the other hand is recovery, rehabilitation and remodelization. The rebuilding comes with loan dollars - fixed and as low as 1.938-percent.

Kumar said there are 25 to 30 homes that were substantial damaged in the flooding that impacted the area from May 20th to early June.

The SBA could potentially pay off your first mortgage and wrap the amount of disaster damages that they are lending to you. Not everyone qualifies though.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open at the Bartlesville High School Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. The Center, located at 1700 Hillcrest Drive, will close at 7:00 p.m. It will also be closed for Independence Day before re-opening for the weekend.