Posted: Jul 02, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Vocal Stars of Freedom Contest will take place this Thursday at the Historic Constantine Theater in Pawhuska.

Anybody is welcome to compete, as there will be many prizes given away throughout the day. The contest begins at 1 in the afternoon and Everett Music Studio students will perform a concert following the contest. This is just part of a fun-filled day in Pawhuska. That morning will feature a parade that will run through downtown and the evening will finish with a fireworks display that is set to go off at dusk.

If you have any questions, call 918-895-5480 or send an email to voicesoffreedom@gmail.com.