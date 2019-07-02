Posted: Jul 02, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 02, 2019 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man previously convicted in a domestic abuse case is facing charges once again. Randall Flatford appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges felony domestic abuse assault and battery after a former conviction charges stemming from a May 14 incident.

According to an affidavit, Flatford’s girlfriend claims that she was attacked at a residence on Kaw Avenue in Bartlesville in the early morning hours of May 14. The victim claims that Flatford became upset over financial issues and began to beat her.

When officers arrived they noted the female had dried blood coming from her ear. She also advised officers that she fell and scraped her knee as she was trying to get away from Flatford. The defendant is also facing third degree burglary charges a March 2019 incident. Flatford also entered a guilty plea in a 2010 domestic abuse case with a different victim.

Bond was set at $5,000. Flatford is due back in court on July 12.